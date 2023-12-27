Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPH opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.