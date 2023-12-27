Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 8,683 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

