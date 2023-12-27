Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,580,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DISH opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

