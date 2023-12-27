Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.4 %

VRT stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

