Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 7,793 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 320,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $31,989,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.7 %

SWI opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $189.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

