Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.07. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

