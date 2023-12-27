Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 48.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of APA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 47.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 14.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

