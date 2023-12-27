Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

