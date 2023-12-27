Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Knife River Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KNF opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

