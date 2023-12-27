Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.