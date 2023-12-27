Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $139,000.
Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California
In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance
Shares of PACB opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
