CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) vs. Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Financial Contrast

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Laser Master International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Master International has a beta of 6.68, suggesting that its stock price is 568% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laser Master International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CPI Card Group and Laser Master International, as provided by MarketBeat.

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Laser Master International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and Laser Master International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.46 $36.54 million $2.85 6.68 Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Master International.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Laser Master International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 7.21% -49.51% 11.37% Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Laser Master International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

