CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $570.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
