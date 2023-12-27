CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

