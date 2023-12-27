CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

HSY stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.57.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $610,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

