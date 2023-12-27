CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 88,724.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 299.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 285.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.