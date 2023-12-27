CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

