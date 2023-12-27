CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

