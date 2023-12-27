Critical Comparison: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Shell 8.51% 15.91% 7.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shell has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million N/A -$370.46 million N/A N/A Shell $386.20 billion 0.57 $42.31 billion $8.44 7.83

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Shell beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

