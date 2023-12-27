Critical Contrast: DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) versus Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DMK Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DMK Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMK Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nkarta 0 0 3 1 3.25

DMK Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.83%. Nkarta has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 137.09%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than DMK Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DMK Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.6% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DMK Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMK Pharmaceuticals $4.76 million 1.63 -$26.48 million N/A N/A Nkarta N/A N/A -$113.84 million ($2.50) -2.09

DMK Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta.

Profitability

This table compares DMK Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMK Pharmaceuticals -630.85% N/A -251.02% Nkarta N/A -36.69% -27.71%

Summary

Nkarta beats DMK Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. The company was formerly known as Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2023. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, that is in phase I for the treatment of various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DMK Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMK Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.