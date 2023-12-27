Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

