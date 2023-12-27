Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 299 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day moving average is $313.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

