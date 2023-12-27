Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

