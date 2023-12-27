Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.