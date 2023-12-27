DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.