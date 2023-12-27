DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.