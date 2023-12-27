DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

DigitalBridge Group has a dividend payout ratio of -9.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

