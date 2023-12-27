Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.63 and traded as high as C$13.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 256,442 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.22.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

