Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $98.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.82.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.