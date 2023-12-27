Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.