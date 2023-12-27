Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

