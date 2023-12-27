Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
