E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Plans $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

E-L Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of E-L Financial stock opened at C$1,022.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$957.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$929.99. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$848.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,033.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.56.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 83.98% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$337.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

