Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.0 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $535.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.