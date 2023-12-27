Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after purchasing an additional 344,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,692 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

