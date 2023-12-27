Elevai Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELAB) Quiet Period To Expire on January 1st

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, January 1st. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Elevai Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELAB opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Elevai Labs has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

