Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 16th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE EHC opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

