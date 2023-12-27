Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of E opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENI has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

