Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

