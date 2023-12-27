Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $59.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Envestnet by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.