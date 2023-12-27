EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.19 Average PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

