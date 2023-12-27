Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of ESNT opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

