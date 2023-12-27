European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

