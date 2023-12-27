Everscale Price Tops $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $65.73 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,099,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

