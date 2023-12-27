Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,109 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

