Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.