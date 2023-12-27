Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.
New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ NFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $43.15.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
New Fortress Energy Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
