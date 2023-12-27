Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Digital worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

