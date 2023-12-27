Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $5,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,576.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,456.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

