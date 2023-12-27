Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.28% of Northwest Natural worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

