Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertiv by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

