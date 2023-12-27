Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

